The Winfield Bakery is located at 10017 Main Street. (Leann Patacic)

The owners of Winfield Bakery in Lake Country are as sweet as their donuts

What do you do when you lose your jobs in the oil and gas industry?

When two Albertans lost their jobs in the oil industry, they uprooted their life took over operations of the Winfield Bakery.

The bakery, which has been around for 44 years under the watch of Joe and Cathy Martinic, was handed over to the Alberta-natives in March 2018.

“It was definitely a big adjustment,” said Tammy Kenney, manager of Winfield Bakery, “but you gotta hustle and pay the bills.”

Tammy said her husband, John Kenney, always loved baking; so when they travelled to the Okanagan a few weeks before moving and the opportunity arose to take over the bakery; they jumped on it.

John does most of the recipe creations alongside master baker Fritz Prewall. Most evenings, Shelley said that Joe and Cathy come and bake with them, giving the business that original touch.

“Our sausage rolls are pretty dynamite,” said Tammy of her favourite pastry—although she didn’t downplay her love for the selection of flavoured donuts. The apple fritter has “huge big chunks” of appley-goodness in it and the cinnamon and Boston-cream donuts round out the metal shelves.

The bakery supplies fresh pastries to many local businesses; so there’s a good chance you may have tried some of their products and just didn’t know it. Shelley said they provide for Pulp Fiction in Kelowna, Turtle Bay, the Kelowna Yacht Club and Blue Heron Villa, among many other businesses; creating a small business support system.

Shelley also said she’s accompanied by wonderful staff and great customers.

“We are so happy to have all the support that we do.”

