The Okanagan-Shuswap sunny skies may fade come mid-week

This week may start off sunny in the Okanagan Valley, but the rain is expected to pour come Wednesday.
In the Okanagan: Sunny skies are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday but come mid-week, the clouds may block the sunshine, expect highs of 12 C to 16 C.
For the Shuswap: Sun and clouds are expected to kick off the week, followed by a chance of showers mid-week and possibly lasting through the weekend. Highs in the mid-teens.
For the Similkameen: Expect a little colder temperatures and rain in the forecast.
Full weather update for the Okanagan Valley:
