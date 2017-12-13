The Okanagan may not get snow for Christmas

You may not want to bet on having a White Christmas

Dreaming of a white Christmas? You may be out of luck.

December has offered only 3.6 mm of precipitation in the Central Okanagan, to date. Compare that to the 32.6 mm that regularly falls in December and it’s clear we’re having a dry spell. The data is similar for cities throughout the B.C. Interior.

Whether it will last, however, is the big question that Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa West can’t answer with any certainty.

With two weeks until Christmas remaining, West said forecasts for the big day are only starting to take shape, though there are some elements falling into place that don’t bode well for snow lovers.

The current dry spell is due to a persistent upper level ridge of high pressure, which took over a good chunk of Western North America. By Friday “the ridge gets a knockout punch” and it’s expected to be pushed off in favour of a more active weather pattern. That means there’s a 60 per cent chance that some rain or snow may fall.

By next week, however, West said the weather “models are hinting at a ridge of high pressure rebuilding.”

“It’s not set in stone, but it’s what we’re seeing now,” she said, adding that how the ridge sets itself up could dictate if there are more or less wintry days ahead.

If you’re a betting sort, you may feel less inclined to follow the prognosticators and lean toward the odds, which are in favour of snow.

West said that Environment Canada views Christmas weather in two ways — a White Christmas or a Perfect Christmas.

For a White Christmas there needs to be two centimetres of snow on the ground. For a Perfect Christmas there needs to be two centimetres of snow on the ground, plus snow in the sky.

“Looking at what has happened over the last 61 years of weather records we’ve come up with percentages on how likely it is to have snow on Christmas day,” said West.

“From 1955 to 2015 … 62 per cent of those years have had the White Christmas with two centimetres of snow. In those years there was a 26 per cent occurrence of a Perfect Christmas.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Democrat wins stunning red-state Alabama Senate upset
Next story
First candles lit to celebrate Hanukkah in Kelowna

Just Posted

Suspect identified in brazen daytime robbery

The suspect is 32-year-old Dale Christopher MacPherson of Peachland

The Okanagan may not get snow for Christmas

You may not want to bet on having a White Christmas

Bed and Breakfast won’t return to Lake Country

After burning down in July, the owners are selling the A&S Lakeview property

First candles lit to celebrate Hanukkah in Kelowna

The public menorah was lit to celebrate the holiday in Stuart Park

Outbreak at Okanagan hospital

Gastrointestinal illness reported at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Me Too At Work: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace

Introducing an in-depth look at who is affected and what can be done

Google searches suggest 2017 a tough year

What were Canadians were curious about: Google searches suggest 2017 a tough year

Democrat wins stunning red-state Alabama Senate upset

Democrat Doug Jones wins stunning red-state Alabama Senate upset against Roy Moore

Warriors ground Rockets in Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw scores five in the third period to down Kelowna in Rockets’ third game of prairie road trip

Horgan says pot smokers may face same outdoor rules as cigarette smokers

B.C. is developing its rules on recreational marijuana

Dedicated volunteers look for clues

Police appreciate work of those who provide extra eyes for missing women investigations.

Truck driver volunteers to take dog lost in B.C. back home to Alberta

Frankie, a pit bull service dog, was found wandering in the Lower Mainland

B.C. teacher suspended after explicit images projected to class

Jeffrey Rohin Muthanna had been viewing porn on a school laptop for two years

Vernon Jazz Society swings into Christmas with holiday jams

Sandy Cameron’s Shujazz Sextet will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club Saturday, Dec. 16

Most Read