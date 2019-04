The biggest Easter egg hunt in Lake Country hopped off to a great start for Easter Weekend.

The hunt at Jack Seaton Park started just after 12 p.m. on Friday, as families from all over the Central Okanagan were looking to get their paws on some chocolate.

It was just one of the many Easter activities going on throughout the Okanagan this weekend.

