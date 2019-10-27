Pumpkins are high in nitrogen, an excellent material to add to your backyard compost bin. (Capital News)

The Housing Group to have a pumpkin party Sunday

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 251 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

The Housing Group is holding a pumpkin patch party on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at 251 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

The event will include face painting, carnival games, a pumpkin decorating table and a photo booth.

The Housing Group encourages those interested to call 250-469-3744 to RSVP.

The event also has a strict pet policy. No animals are allowed.

The event runs until 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Zombies to swarm Kelowna’s Stuart Park for Thriller dance

READ MORE: Okanagan divers carve pumpkins below the surface

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide
Next story
Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk to haunt Mission Hill on Sunday

Just Posted

Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk to haunt Mission Hill on Sunday

The event is a pumpkin carving contest where the judges are the public

The Housing Group to have a pumpkin party Sunday

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 251 Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

UBCO Heat drop volleyball home-opener

Men and women squads get a rematch against the University of Alberta on Saturday

West Kelowna Warriors inched out in shoot-out loss

Warriors drop Friday night game 4-3 against Trail, rematch set for Saturday night

Zombies to swarm Kelowna’s Stuart Park for Thriller dance

Thrill the World Kelowna invites all for the dance at 3 p.m. Saturday

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

Brown was member of Summerland’s first council

Early council members wanted October celebration to honour Shaughnessy’s visit

Salmon Arm man injured in septic truck rollover in Anglemont

Driver of septic truck was airlifted to hospital

Okanagan divers carve pumpkins below the surface

Members of the Okanagan Diving Club submerged in the waters of Otter Bay, Vernon, on Saturday

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

Most Read