The gift of giving after a weekend of spending

Ahead of Giving Tuesday a Kelowna charity is changing its name to better reflect its cause.

The Inter-cultural Women’s Education Network (IWEN), voted in a name change at their annual general meeting (AGM) from IWEN to Her International. Her International will continue the work of IWEN which is to provide educational opportunities and sustainable life skills to marginalized women and children in Canada and Nepal.

The Tharu, a marginalized Nepalese ethnicity, have been fighting for their rights and freedom against indentured servitude for years.

IWEN, now Her International, has been implementing programs to foster opportunities for education and life skills for these marginalized girls and women for the last 12 years, explained Global Co-ED, Kate Phelps.

“We will continue to stay true to our grassroots mission of working together in partnership with program participants to tackle difficult social problems while looking ahead towards growing both locally and globally,” said Phelps. “We are poised to make many advances over the coming year in our ability to offer more opportunities to women and girls in Nepal, as well as in Canada.”

Her International’s local programs are offered in both eastern and western Canada.

This name change comes before Giving Tuesday, the national day of giving that follows Cyber Monday. The day is supposed to support volunteerism and the generosity of people around the world to bring about real change in their communities.

On Thursday, join Her International at 1290 St. Paul Street for a special sale of scarfs and jewellery from the Unako House in Nepal.