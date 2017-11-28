The gift of giving after a weekend of spending

A Kelowna charity encourages communities to support local causes this Giving Tuesday

Ahead of Giving Tuesday a Kelowna charity is changing its name to better reflect its cause.

The Inter-cultural Women’s Education Network (IWEN), voted in a name change at their annual general meeting (AGM) from IWEN to Her International. Her International will continue the work of IWEN which is to provide educational opportunities and sustainable life skills to marginalized women and children in Canada and Nepal.

The Tharu, a marginalized Nepalese ethnicity, have been fighting for their rights and freedom against indentured servitude for years.

IWEN, now Her International, has been implementing programs to foster opportunities for education and life skills for these marginalized girls and women for the last 12 years, explained Global Co-ED, Kate Phelps.

“We will continue to stay true to our grassroots mission of working together in partnership with program participants to tackle difficult social problems while looking ahead towards growing both locally and globally,” said Phelps. “We are poised to make many advances over the coming year in our ability to offer more opportunities to women and girls in Nepal, as well as in Canada.”

Her International’s local programs are offered in both eastern and western Canada.

This name change comes before Giving Tuesday, the national day of giving that follows Cyber Monday. The day is supposed to support volunteerism and the generosity of people around the world to bring about real change in their communities.

On Thursday, join Her International at 1290 St. Paul Street for a special sale of scarfs and jewellery from the Unako House in Nepal.

Previous story
Mountain highways across B.C. to get heavy snowfall

Just Posted

Christmas Light Up Saturday

Lake Country Lions Club has purchased even more lights for the annual light up event

Vernon man missing

Robert Long last seen nearly three weeks ago

Lake Country budget proposes 3.5 per cent hike

The financial plan will be presented to council tonight

UPDATE: Search area for missing plane downsized

Weather impacting search for missing single-engine plane en route from Penticton to Edmonton

Flagger still in critical condition

Traffic control show their support for a colleague who was hit on the job

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Mountain highways across B.C. to get heavy snowfall

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla, the Trans Canada and Highway 3.

Even without indefinite sentence, Teneycke may face decades

Ronald Teneycke’s dangerous offender hearing resumed Monday, where Crown lawyers called for 20+ years

B.C. man charged with first-degree murder to be released on bail

Family of man killed “shocked and outraged”

Feds face pressure to help newspaper industry

The federal government faces new pressure to help hobbled newspaper industry amid more shutdowns

Syrian mother gets behind the wheel

Ability to drive gives Salmon Arm newcomer and her husband more freedom

B.C. government calls for better gun control

Stolen, legally sold and imitation weapons used by criminals

Nine dead in London, Ont., area in streptococcus outbreak: health unit

Outbreak was declared more than 18 months ago, with more than 132 cases of infection reported

Torstar, Postmedia newspaper closures aim to cut competition: analysts

Postmedia to shut 21 community newspaper properties, while Metroland Media to close three dailies

Most Read