Bedroom fire in Kelowna’s Black Mountain

The flames were reported shortly before 4:30 p.m., Sept. 22

Multiple firetrucks are responding to reports of fire from a bedroom in Black Mountain.

Once on scene, at 1410 Mine Hill Lane, smoke was seen coming from a basement bedroom.

One person was in the house at the time of the fire, and got out safely. There is minor damage to the bedroom.

At 4:30 p.m. the fire was considered “knocked down.”

More to come.

