Bedroom fire in Kelowna’s Black Mountain

Multiple firetrucks are responding to reports of fire from a bedroom in Black Mountain.
Once on scene, at 1410 Mine Hill Lane, smoke was seen coming from a basement bedroom.
One person was in the house at the time of the fire, and got out safely. There is minor damage to the bedroom.
At 4:30 p.m. the fire was considered “knocked down.”
More to come.
@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.