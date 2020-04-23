Emma is an eight-year BCEHS veteran, and serves in Princeton’s community paramedic program. (Andrea DeMeer photo)

The faces of courage: A salute to Princeton’s paramedics

The global pandemic has made life and work harder for B.C. paramedics as they hold the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

Joe Acker, a paramedic practice leader with BC Emergency Health Service, recently told Black Press the industry has been preparing for the virus since its impacts on China were first understood.

“We’ve changed from business as usual to now, almost all of our time is making sure paramedics are safe,” says Acker, adding that the majority of senior paramedic staff’s day is spent ensuring their safety.

Leading up to the declaration of the pandemic, 911 call takers would ask a series of questions to determine the likelihood of the patient having COVID-19. Now, everyone is treated as if they have the virus.

Related: ‘Different than anything we’ve ever seen’: How B.C. paramedics are responding to COVID-19

This has led to a change in procedure for paramedics making house calls. Normally, a paramedic would walk right in, sit down next to you and start treating your illness — now, paramedics call the patient to the door.

Making sure to stand three metres away, and dressed in full personal protective equipment — protective glasses, the best quality mask you can get, a full apron or gown, a face shield and of course, gloves— paramedics will assess the situation.

Paramedics might have to change in out of all that gear anywhere from six to 10 times a day so as to not contaminate other areas they work in such as the front of the ambulance.

Acker’s urged residents to not call 911 or 811 for every small sign or symptom of the virus.

Use the BC Centre for Disease Control’s online self-assessment and follow the steps from there. “Don’t bother the health professionals unless you absolutely need them because everybody is really busy right now,” he said.

“The public shouldn’t panic, they should take care of themselves but when they do need us they can rest assured we’ll be there for them.”

Related: ‘Incredibly disheartening’ say Kelowna paramedics after vehicle broken into, equipment stolen

—With files from Kendra Crighton

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Karen Reader is the unit chief for Princeton’s detachment of BCEHS, with 18 years on the job. (Andrea DeMeer photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Truck driver blocks B.C. Tim Horton’s drive-thru, sparking new carry-out option
Next story
Starbucks donates TP to North Okanagan retirement community

Just Posted

Province declares COVID-19 case at Kelowna retirement home

An outbreak was declared at Orchard Manor at Hawthorn Park

Kelowna Rockets name Terry McFaul head scout

McFaul has spent the last 29 seasons as a scout with the Rockets

Kelowna retains top spot as mid-size city for sport hosting

Two other communities were recognized, with Kamloops taking second place followed by Victoria in third

Westbank First Nation extends property tax deadline

The deadline extension provides relief for residents and business owners

Man charged with evading West Kelowna RCMP in stolen vehicle granted bail due to COVID-19

Judgement was made April 3, the day after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at OCC

B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Two cases at Coquitlam plant, new outbreaks in two hospitals

The faces of courage: A salute to Princeton’s paramedics

The global pandemic has made life and work harder for B.C. paramedics… Continue reading

Princeton Traditional Music Festival cancelled for 2020

Princeton’s Traditional Musical Festival, held each year in August, has been cancelled… Continue reading

Premier hopeful further restrictions on long weekend ferry travel won’t be needed

‘I don’t want to be dismissive about it,’ but May long weekend is weeks away, premier says

Vernon-area produce workers fired for union rumblings

BC Labour Board found two Coldstream workers terminated for engaging in union discussions

Starbucks donates TP to North Okanagan retirement community

Heaton Place received three boxes of donated toilet paper from the coffee giant amid COVID-19

Fast driving, single-vehicle crash result in arrests by Chase RCMP

Three men arrested following incidents that attracted police attention

UPDATE: Chilliwack RCMP identify missing, potentially armed man

David McCullum, 39, was driving a Toyota Tacoma and RCMP say his intentions are unknown

VIDEO: Truck driver blocks B.C. Tim Horton’s drive-thru, sparking new carry-out option

Restaraunt responded with carry-out option, ensuring truckers have a place to eat amid the pandemic

Most Read