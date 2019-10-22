Money laundering inquiry commission announces Kelowna meeting

The meeting will allow residents to voice their concerns surrounding the commission’s process

The Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia has announced a public meeting in Kelowna on Oct. 29. (File)

The Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia has announced the dates and locations of its public meetings, including one Kelowna date.

Residents will be welcome to come forward and express what they feel are issues of concern, and to identify areas that they would like the commission to focus on or to include in the process. The meeting will take place on Oct. 29 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Hotel and Suites.

The Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia was announced on May 15, by Premier John Horgan. It is independent of the government.

Led by commissioner Austin Cullen, the commission will look at the full scope of money laundering in British Columbia, including real estate, gaming, financial institutions and the corporate and professional sectors. The commission will also examine regulatory authorities and barriers to effective law enforcement of money laundering activities. Commissioner Cullen has the ability to compel witnesses and order the production of documents and records.

The commission will deliver an interim report by November 15, 2020, and a final report by May 2021. For more information, visit cullencommission.ca.

