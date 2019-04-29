screenshot from Madison Attwood’s video

The alleged Kelowna baby snatcher in custody

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

On Sunday afternoon a man allegedly grabbed a small child being held by its mother on the waterfront at Kerry Park.

After a struggle the man then jumped into Okanagan Lake and swam away.

Mounties then attempted to negotiate with the man who was then resting on a log. The Kelowna Fire Department then assisted RCMP in making an arrest without further incident.

“It’s unclear at this time exactly what the male’s intentions were and that, of course, will be a large portion of our continued investigation,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The 30-year-old Alberta man now faces charges and remains in police custody at this time.

He is expected to appear in Kelowna Law Courts April 29.

Mounties said that the child was medically examined and has no injuries.

RCMP are calling out to witnesses to come forward to help further the ongoing investigation.

Video by Madison Attwood.

