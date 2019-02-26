The 11th Annual Swinging with the Stars raises record funds

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association raised a record $464,439

photo: contributed

The 11th Annual Swinging with the Stars organized by The Central Okanagan Hospice Association raised a record $464,439 on Feb. 23.

“This was an incredible way to celebrate the 11th year anniversary,” said Natasha Girard, executive director, Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

“We are very thankful to our dancers who stepped up to raise money, our sponsors, guests and generosity from our community; to help us reach for the stars; the funds raised this year shattered all previous fundraising and now puts the event in at raising $2.2 million for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.”

After 11 of fundraising was marked with the theme showtime and continued with all the glitz and glamour this signature event has become known for. The 11th edition welcomed a record-breaking attendance of over 500 people taking in the event.

The 2019 Stars who learned new dances, got out of their comfort zones and helped raise funds for COHA included:

Singles/Couples Category:

  • Jane Hoffman and Reginald Sahay (won Most Funds Raised trophy)
  • Diane Rule
  • Tom Dyas
  • Blake Harper (won Judges’ Choice and Audience Choice trophies)
  • Kathy Weninger

Team Category:

  • Dancing with Dignity (Dignity Memorial) (won Audience Choice trophy)
  • Women of Westwood (Westwood Fine Cabinetry) (won Judges’ Choice trophy)
  • Grape Stompers (Summerhill Pyramid Winery)
  • Operation Dance (Kelowna General Hospital)
  • Kitchen Party (Edgecomb Builders, Okanagan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Apex Sand and Gravel, Norelco Cabinets) (won Most Funds Raised trophy)

Planning for the 2020 edition has begun with recruitment for the dancers, line-up now underway. If you or your business is interested in being a part of the 2020 Swinging with the Stars contact Nica Graziotto, Central Okanagan Hospice Association 250.763.5511.





