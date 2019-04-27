That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Victoria firefighters were dealt a rather cliche task when they were called to rescue a cat from a tree on Friday. Turns out, however, the cat was no small kitten – instead a full-grown cougar.

The cougar was first spotted in the Gorge-Burnside neighbourhood that afternoon, after being reported near a local long-term residential care facility earlier in the day.

At the time, Victoria Police cautioned people to avoid the neighbourhood as B.C. Conservation Officer Services members searched the area.

Officers, with the help of dogs, were able to track the animal and chase it up a tree. Conservation officers then tranquilized the big cat before fire crews were able to position a ladder and bring it back to ground level.

According to the local conservation officers, the cougar was in good health and will be relocated back into the wilderness.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger died of head injuries, death certificate says

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Winds and clouds

Environement Canada forcasts a glum, cloudy Saturday with showers possibility

Rural Dividend Grants given to South Okanagan initiatives

Funding for projects in the region comes to $271,544

Kelowna Sun Devils regroup after home opener

The Sun Devils are back in the diamond for 4-games series at Edith Park starting Saturday

Puppy fraud leads to West Kelowna RCMP warning

RCMP urge online shoppers and puppy lovers to educate themselves.

FireSmart demonstration at West Kelowna park

Regional District of Central Okanagan teaches fire smarts at Kalamoir Regional Park

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Documentary ‘The Cost of Winning’ a wide-ranging analysis of how adults took fun out of kids’ sports

Letter: Stop the outdoor burning

To the editor: Well, I guess we can be thankful for small… Continue reading

Letter: Slow food concept promoted at festival

To the editor: This years 7th incarnation of the Osoyoos Oyster festival… Continue reading

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

Summerland Skatepark cost eight times more than previous facility

New skatepark cost $600,000; earlier park in 1996 cost $70,000

Occupant ejected from vehicle in North Okanagan crash

Air ambulance assists in Highway 6 MVI

Whippets show speed at new Okanagan location

Whippet Club of British Columbia hosts spring trials

Grass fire threatens North Okanagan home

A fire broke out just after 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon near Vernon

Most Read