Thanks to firefighters and 10K for Central Okanagan Food Bank

Local businesses have come together to collect messages of appreciation for front line fire workers in addition to $10,000 in donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
On Aun. 25, local radio stations turned over their airwaves for a live broadcast from Orchard Park Shopping Center in Kelowna. Listeners and patrons at the mall were invited to thank first responders and write a message of thanks or appreciation on one of the banners that were later delivered to three local fire departments.
In addition to sharing messages of thanks on the air and in writing, the community was asked to donate money to the local food bank, which has seen a steep increase in demand as a result of the wildfires.
