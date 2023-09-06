A development application has been submitted to Kelowna City Hall to build a Tesla dealership and service centre at 3425 Circuit Road. (Photo contributed)

A development application has been submitted to Kelowna City Hall to build a Tesla dealership and service centre at 3425 Circuit Road. (Photo contributed)

Tesla taking a look at Kelowna

Dealership and service centre proposed for Airport Business Park

Tesla is looking to set up shop in Kelowna.

A development permit application has been submitted to city hall to build a dealership at 3425 Circuit Road in the Airport Business Park.

The development proposes the construction of a one-storey single-tenant industrial building with a floor area of approximately 30,250 square feet.

The nearest Tesla sales and service facilities outside of the Okanagan are in the Lower Mainland.

However, there are automotive businesses in the Okanagan that do service Tesla vehicles.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Dyas steps up to take seat at mayor’s caucus

READ MORE: New location found for Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilDevelopersdevelopmentKelownaTesla

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna’s Dyas steps up to take seat on mayor’s caucus
Next story
Shuswap auto enthusiasts raise $53,100 for communities impacted by wildfire

Just Posted

A development application has been submitted to Kelowna City Hall to build a Tesla dealership and service centre at 3425 Circuit Road. (Photo contributed)
Tesla taking a look at Kelowna

Smoke could be seen across the Central Okanagan on Tuesday, Sept. 5 because of planned ignitions executed by BC Wildfire Services. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)
Planned ignitions to cause increased smoke at West Kelowna wildfire

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas (City of Kelowna video)
Kelowna’s Dyas steps up to take seat on mayor’s caucus

The Kelowna Mission Gospel will host its 13th annual charity golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 8, at Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club. (Kelowna Mission Gospel photo)
Tee off to raise money for Kelowna Gospel Mission