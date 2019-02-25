photo: contributed

Teresa May talent agency opens with a bang

The agency filled a room full of film industry experts for the event

Almost 200 people turned up to the launch of Teresa May Agency at the Kanata Hotel to hear a panel of 12 film industry experts sharing their experience and learning what it takes to be a part of this growing industry that obviously have a lot of interest in the Okanagan.

“At the end of the day, it is about connecting people to each other, a sense of collaboration and relationship building that will strengthen an industry like this in our community. Together we are stronger, we help each other to get there,” May said.

Among the group were film industry casting directors, producers, make-up artists, and photographers. The line up of speakers included Deb Green, Angela Quinn, Cameron Gordon, Debra Sawarin, Brandon Olson, Bonnie Gratz, Matt Stewart, Lisa Redl, Candace Chishlom, Jessica and Andy Photography. Including personal friend John Van Dyk who spoke about his experience from starting out as a background extra to getting some commercial experience and principal roles.

RELATED: Teresa May talent agency opens in Kelowna

“If anyone can help connect you it is Teresa, I have known her for at least 14 years and she is a firecracker. She is the person who will get the job done. Her persistence and warm personality is the right person for this role. You know she will work hard for you.” said Van Dyk.

” Teresa is an amazing woman who is so involved in the community. I am so proud of what she is doing, look and feel all the energy in this room! She is able to bring all these people together,” said Renee Wasylyk.

Door prizes donated by Peter Teschner of Cherry Lane Homes were drawn after the speakers spoke and the crowd stayed around to network and wanted the opportunity to sign up for classes and talk to instructors, casting directors, and to May.

