Tent up in flames at Kelowna’s Rail Trail encampment

No one was injured in the blaze

A tent pitched along the Rail Trail off Weddell Place at a homeless encampment went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews arrived on scene to a plume of smoke rising from the area.

Luckily no one was inside the tent when it caught fire.

Last month a man was sent to hospital after two tents were destroyed by flames on Dec. 19. The 42-year-old victim of the blaze was injured when he went back into his burning tent to gather some belongings. The man remains in hospital at the Burn Unit in Vancouver.

The fire, which sparked Wednesday, was quickly dosed although the tent was heavily damaged. Multiple bylaw officers along with firefighters attended the scene at about 4 p.m.

Fire crews on scene of a blaze at Kelowna’s homeless encampment. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)

fireHomelessKelowna