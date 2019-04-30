LNG Canada CEO Andy Calitz applauds after a final investment declaration was signed by LNG Canada joint venture participants to build an LNG export facility in Kitimat, during a news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. The head of LNG Canada says Ottawa’s trade and diplomatic frictions with Beijing have had no impact on the massive project that will one day ship liquefied natural gas from British Columbia to major Asian economies including China. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Tensions with China ‘do not play out in our project at all’: LNG Canada CEO

State-controlled Chinese energy firm, PetroChina, owns a 15-per-cent stake in $40-billion project

The head of LNG Canada says Ottawa’s trade and diplomatic frictions with Beijing have had no impact on the massive project that will one day ship liquefied natural gas from British Columbia to major Asian economies — including China.

In an interview today, Andy Calitz says the tensions between Canada and China have never been raised at any of LNG Canada’s executive committee meetings.

READ MORE: B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The state-controlled Chinese energy firm, PetroChina, owns a 15-per-cent stake in the $40-billion project — which Calitz says is on track to start transporting gas in late 2023.

Calitz says China is actually quite proud that it plans to bring in Canadian gas to help it replace its coal power plants, improve air quality and lower greenhouse-gas emissions.

In recent weeks, China has blocked Canadian canola-seed shipments — which is widely seen as a response to Canada’s move in December to arrest senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the behest of the United States.

Since Meng’s arrest, China has detained two Canadian citizens on allegations of endangering Chinese national security and has sentenced two Canadians to death for drug-related convictions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property
Next story
UBC Okanagan study improves radiation therapy effectiveness

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan study improves radiation therapy effectiveness

Accurate and precise doses of radiation is imperative

Kelowna’s Cook Road boat launch temporarily closes

The City of Kelowna is closing the launch for build-up removal

Hot bats, improved defence lead Kelowna Sun Devils to series sweep

The Sun Devils went 4-0 over Langley Township

Shriners Walk for Love comes to Kelowna

Support for Shriner’s Hospitals for Children comes May 25

Kelowna’s top cop predicts crime could get worse before it gets better in the city

Insp. Brent Mundle says without more treatment for drug addicts, crime will increase

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

The sun isn’t expected to stick around, rain and clouds are in the forecast

Site selected for Summerland solar project

Former public works yard and storage area chosen for Solar+Storage Project

Letter: Economic, social benefits to be gained with climate action

How much will climate action cost? In Feldheim, Germany all energy is… Continue reading

Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed

RCMP arrive at Trans Mountain terminal to arrest protester in tree

A 71-year-old man has set up a “mid-air” protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Shuswap emergency team tops in B.C. when disasters strike

Wildfires of 1998 prompted development of a regional approach to emergencies

Last day to bid for a BC Ferries boat

The highest bid as of 11 a.m was $120,00 for the Howe Sound Queen

Suspicious vehicle leads Vernon police to a possession of stolen property and drug trafficking investigation

“When something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t – listen to your gut.”

B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

Most Read