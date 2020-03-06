BREAKING: Ten-year-old boy rescued from manhole in Westbank

The boy is reported to have been taken to hospital by ambulance

Crews are on scene trying to rescue the boy. (Contributed)

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

The boy has been rescued from the manhole.

Witnesses say he’s being taken to hospital by ambulance

_______

ORIGINAL STORY

Emergency crews are responding to Westbank where a 10-year-old boy is reported to be stuck in a manhole.

The incident took place at 1900 Quail Lane, near the Westbank First Nation Health & Wellness Centre this afternoon.

According to witnesses on the scene, the boy climbed into the hole himself.

More to come.

