BREAKING: Ten-year-old boy rescued from manhole in Westbank

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.
The boy has been rescued from the manhole.
Witnesses say he’s being taken to hospital by ambulance
_______
ORIGINAL STORY
Emergency crews are responding to Westbank where a 10-year-old boy is reported to be stuck in a manhole.
The incident took place at 1900 Quail Lane, near the Westbank First Nation Health & Wellness Centre this afternoon.
According to witnesses on the scene, the boy climbed into the hole himself.
More to come.
