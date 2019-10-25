Ten $10,000 grants up for grabs for perspective Okanagan filmmakers

Applicants have until Oct. 31 to apply for the project

If you’re between the ages of 14 and 24 and are thinking about starting a career in the film industry, this could be your big break.

A new partnership between Kelowna-based Reel Youth and Telus Storyhive is offering ten $10,000 grants for applicants able to make a film about how technology can empower marginalized people in society.

Applicants have until Oct. 31 to apply for the grant and will be notified around Dec. 2 if their idea is chosen for the project. Successful applicants will then have until the end of June to produce their film before it’s released by Telus Video on Demand in the fall.

READ MORE: Grant announced for new filmmakers

Reel Youth director Mark Vonesch said the grants give perspective filmmakers experience in all aspects of the industry.

“It’s opportunity for young people to enable their filmmaking capacity,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity to let applicants rent their own equipment and to help them pay for actors in their film.”

On top of getting great experience in the industry, successful teams will also be entered into filmmaking workshops throughout the Okanagan as they get mentorship from start to finish to create their film.

Vonesch said opportunities like this don’t happen often for up and coming filmmakers.

“There isn’t a lot of film production funding available for schools and social service organizations to engage youth in the media arts,” he said.

“This program fills a much needed gap.”

This isn’t the first time Reel Youth has helped young people reach their filmmaking dreams. The company has produced over 2,000 films and has seen over 5,000 youth participate in their filmmaking programs in Canada, Vietnam, India and Nepal.

To fill out an application form for the grant, you can Telus Storyhive website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school
Next story
‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Just Posted

Ten $10,000 grants up for grabs for perspective Okanagan filmmakers

Applicants have until Oct. 31 to apply for the project

New brain health clinic coming to Kelowna with free trials

BrainTrust Canada offering free trials for brain issues Oct. 28 and 29

Vernon cold case murder pre-trial continues in Kelowna

Paramjit Singh Bogarh is accused of killing his wife in Vernon on New Year’s Eve 1986

Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in southern interior

BC Hydro reports crews are assessing damage and repairs required

Rockets’ Hamaliuk signs entry-level deal in NHL

Dillon Hamaliuk was signed to the three-year deal by the San Jose Sharks

LIVE BLOG: Thousands protest at climate change rally with activist Greta Thunberg

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

UPDATE: No power for 6,000 in Vernon

Strong winds have knocked out power across the North Okanagan-Shuswap

B.C.’s longest-serving female MLA announces retirement after 28 years

Ex-speaker Linda Reid silent on legislature liquor removal

Man arrested after shots fired in Hedley home

Children in the house at time of incident

Okanagan Fest of Ale distributes $60,000 to community organizations

Total of $757,600 has been distributed to organizations over the years

Summerland author’s books will be featured at show in Penticton

Glen Witter has published novels under pen name of C. Edgar North

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

Most Read