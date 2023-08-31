A temporary bus schedule is in place for Route 70 between Penticton and Kelowna. (File photo)

Temporary bus schedule for Penticton to Kelowna route

Daily schedule has two buses in each direction, following lengthy detours around rock slide

BC Transit has made a temporary route and schedule change for the Route 70 service between Penticton and Kelowna.

The change came after a rock slide on Aug. 28 north of Summerland blocked all lanes of Highway 97.

The new schedule has two buses in each direction that will add an extra 1.5 hours to the trip.

Buses leave the Cherry Lane stop in Penticton at 6:03 a.m. and 12:32 p.m. each day, arriving at the Westbank Exchange on Highway 97 at 9:08 a.m. and 3:37 p.m. and reaching the Kelowna Queensway Exchange at 9:40 a.m. and 4:10 p.m.

From the Kelowna Queensway Exchange, buses leave at 10:40 a.m. and 5:10 p.m., arriving at the Cherry Lane stop in Penticton at 2:10 and 8:40 p.m.

The detour route will be as follows:

South from Penticton on Hwy 97 – Highway 3A to Keremeos – Highway 3 to Princeton – Highway 5A to Okanagan Connector/Highway 97C – Highway 97C into Westbank and through to Kelowna. The route and stops through West Kelowna and Kelowna have not changed.

The detour will add approximately one hour and 40 minutes to the trip, and BC Transit said it appreciates the patience of their customers during this time.

Because of the road closure, lengthy detours are in place for all traffic.

Transit information for this route is available online at bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen.

