Temporary access permits planned for evacuated Falkland property owners

Displaced by the White Rock Lake wildfire, evacuees from Falkland were asked to register at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 5, 2021. (File photo)

Efforts are underway to assist Falkland residents under evacuation but needing to access their properties.

On Thursday afternoon, Aug. 5, the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) announced the Columbia Shuswap Regional District was in the process of creating a temporary access permit that would allow those affected by the evacuation order issued Aug. 4 to go back into the evacuation area to “briefly look after critical infrastructure, livestock, agricultural land and domestic animals.”

However, at this time, the BC Wildfire Service has deemed the evacuation area to be unsafe for public access, even for short periods of time. SEP says once the wildfire service has determined the area safe, the CSRD will begin the permitting process.

The evacuation order for Falkland applied to approximately 580 properties and 1,200 people, while roughly another 1,000 properties remain under evacuation alert.

lachlan@saobserver.net

B.C. Wildfires 2021