Displaced by the White Rock Lake wildfire, evacuees from Falkland were asked to register at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 5, 2021. (File photo)

Displaced by the White Rock Lake wildfire, evacuees from Falkland were asked to register at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 5, 2021. (File photo)

Temporary access permits planned for evacuated Falkland property owners

BC Wildfire Service advises evacuated area currently unsafe for public access

Efforts are underway to assist Falkland residents under evacuation but needing to access their properties.

On Thursday afternoon, Aug. 5, the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) announced the Columbia Shuswap Regional District was in the process of creating a temporary access permit that would allow those affected by the evacuation order issued Aug. 4 to go back into the evacuation area to “briefly look after critical infrastructure, livestock, agricultural land and domestic animals.”

However, at this time, the BC Wildfire Service has deemed the evacuation area to be unsafe for public access, even for short periods of time. SEP says once the wildfire service has determined the area safe, the CSRD will begin the permitting process.

The evacuation order for Falkland applied to approximately 580 properties and 1,200 people, while roughly another 1,000 properties remain under evacuation alert.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Surge in wildfire evacuees keeps Vernon emergency centre open late
Next story
UPDATE: White Rock Lake wildfire breaches Highway 97, power out for 1,300 properties

Just Posted

The City of Vernon has commenced a drainage rehabilitation project at the BX Creek crossing on 42nd Avenue off 32nd Street. This will result in a road closure until September. (City of Vernon photo)
City of Vernon starts drainage project on BX Creek

The White Rock Lake wildfire jumped Highway 97 Thursday, Aug. 5, and continues to behave aggressively as it moves toward Monte Lake. This photo was taken from Monte Lake. (Pamela Jones Kenny - Facebook)
UPDATE: White Rock Lake wildfire breaches Highway 97, power out for 1,300 properties

The White Rock Lake fire near Falkland has seen hundreds of residents evacuated. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Surge in wildfire evacuees keeps Vernon emergency centre open late

Splash of Red board members AJ Jaeger, Kathy Parton, Karen Winsor Geatros, president Sherry Price, and Denise Tambellini (Kristin Froneman missing) have put together an online art auction for the 40 works of art donated in support of the Caetani Centre. (Contributed)
Vernon’s Caetani House makes a splash with art auction