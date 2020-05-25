Temperatures to soar to 30 C in Kelowna by Friday

The forecast for this week is mainly sunny

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to decrease, Kelowna is heating up.

Other than a rainy day on Monday, the forecast for this week looks quite pleasant for the rest of the week, according to Environment Canada.

On Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud. Wind gusting up from 20 km/hr to 40 km/hr in the afternoon. The high for the day is 19 C with a UV index of 8 or very high. The night time should be clear with a low of 9 C.

Temperatures are expected to hit a high on Friday, coming in at a scorching 30 degrees.

Wednesday, May 27

Sunny. High 23.

Night Clear. Low 10.

Thursday, May 28

Cloudy. High 26.

Night Cloudy periods. Low 13.

Friday, May 29

A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Night Cloudy periods. Low 14.

