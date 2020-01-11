A woman walks through a snow covered plaza in downtown Vancouver, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

As B.C.’s south coast deals with its first bout of snow this season, an extremely cold arctic airmass is making its way through northern B.C., causing temperatures to plummet below -40 C beginning Saturday.

The national weather agency has issued an extreme cold warning for B.C.’s most northwesterly region, including Teslin, the South Klondike Highway and the Cassiar Mountains.

“A bitterly cold Arctic ridge of high pressure will remain entrenched over the area for several days,” the weather bulletin reads. With wind chill, temperature values will likely drop to -45 C.

The extremely cold weather will be felt as far west as Muncho Lake Park and Fort Nelson and the B.C. Peace River. In Prince George, north winds could reach 40 kilometres per hour, causing temperature values to near -40 C overnight.

Environment Canada is warning people to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, as well as numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. The weather agency is urging people to bring their pets indoors, as well as keep extra blankets and jumper cables in their vehicles.

The bitterly cold air is expected to move south on Sunday, causing temperatures in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District to “plummet to values not seen in years,” of between -30 C and -40 C.

Kitimat, Terrace and Stewart and B.C.’s north and central coast will see significant drop to -20C Saturday night.

Most of the Kootenays won’t reach really cold wind chill values until Monday night.

The frigid conditions are expected to continue well into next week.

