Temperatures to hover around 20 C in Kelowna this week

Summer in Kelowna is just around the corner and so is beautiful weather.
Other than a couple of rainy days, the forecast looks quite pleasant this week, according to Environment Canada.
On Monday, June 1, expect a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high for the day is 20 C with a UV index of 8 or very high. The night time should be clear with a low of 8 C.
Tuesday, June 2
Periods of rain. High 18.
Night Showers. Low 8.
Wednesday, June 3
A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 8.
Thursday, June 4
A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 10.
Friday, June 5
Jun Cloudy. High 23.
Night Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12.