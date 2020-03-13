Internet and DSL lights are illuminated on a modem in Chelsea, Que., Monday July 11, 2011. Rogers Communications Inc. and Videotron say they are temporarily lifting data caps on internet plans amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Telecom companies temporarily remove internet data caps amid COVID-19

Overage fees on residential plans will be waived due to the public health situation

Rogers Communications Inc., Telus Corp. and Videotron say they are temporarily removing overage fees on internet plans amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Rogers spokeswoman Sarah Schmidt says all its business internet plans and a majority of its home internet customers already have unlimited data but it will waive overage fees on other residential plans due to the public health situation.

Videotron says in a release that it is also suspending data limits on all residential and business internet plans to Quebec organizations and businesses implement effective teleworking measures.

ALSO READ: ‘Social distancing’ ramps up as COVID-19 spreads and economic toll mounts

The Quebec-based company says its suspension will last until March 31 and the change will be applied automatically.

Telus on Thursday said it was waiving home Internet charges through the end of April, among other measures. The company also plans to flexible payment options for customers facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcements come as many businesses across Canada are allowing or requiring employees to work from home to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Canada has recorded more than 150 COVID-19 cases and one death in a pandemic that has swept much of the world.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: UBCO moving to online classes
Next story
Only one case of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Just Posted

Only one case of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

There are a total to 64 cases across the province

COVID-19: UBCO moving to online classes

SFU and all UBC campuses to move classes online for the remainder of the current term

COVID-19: Central Okanagan School District unsure if classes will be cancelled following break

District said its not aware of any students/staff infected with virus

West Kelowna taking precautions in face of COVID-19, will continue services

‘We’re the city, we need to keep things going,’ said West Kelowna’s CAO Paul Gipps

COVID19: Central Okanagan Food Bank changes food distribution model

Clients are asked to pre-arrange appointments and wait in their car for food hampers

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

COVID-19: Medical health officer condemns ‘alarmist’ article

A medical health officer with Interior Health upset at article projecting Okanagan COVID-19 deaths

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Girl Guide cookie sales hurt by coronavirus

Canadian organization suspends cookie sales and camps

North Okanagan events cancelled, pool limited, due to COVID-19

Nearly 20 planned activities are cancelled or postponed due to health concerns

Summerland care facilities work to protect residents from COVID-19

Additional monitoring and sanitizing among precautions taken at seniors care homes

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

Fraud claims thousands from North Okanagan resident

Elaborate phone scam claiming to be from recipient’s bank

Summerland Baptist Church cancels services

COVID-19 concerns lead to decision to set up livestreaming event on Sunday morning

Most Read