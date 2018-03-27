Teen’s arrest in Kamloops follows reports of suspect with firearm

RCMP responded to Petro-Pass Kamloops and arrested a 19-year-man

  • Mar. 27, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A young Kamloops man was arrested Monday after Mounties received reports he was armed with a firearm following an assault.

RCMP officers found the 19-year-old man at the Petro-Canada just off the Trans-Canada Highway on Copperhead Drive in west Kamloops at about 5 p.m.

An RCMP news release said the man had been involved in an assault earlier in the afternoon and his firearm was “recovered at a nearby location.”

Mounties were seen approaching a building with weapons drawn.

The suspect’s name has not been made public and no further information about the incident was released by police.

