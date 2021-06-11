Teen missing in Manning Park found after 24 hours

A 19-year-old from Montreal, missing in Manning Park, was found safe by Princeton Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) Friday, June 11.
According to RCMP Clp. Kyle Richmond the young man had only some minor scrapes after spending one night on a mountain.
The teen was reported missing about 1 p.m. Thursday June 10. He’d managed to contact friends and family by cell phone, from an unspecified peak, and indicated he was lost.
Contact soon ceased when it is believed his cell phone died.
GSAR used helicopters to search the area, and the missing man was found early Friday afternoon.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.