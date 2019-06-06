One man was arrested early on June 6 after Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant and found suspected illicit drugs, replica fire arms. The man was later released with no charges. (files)

Tear gas used by Kelowna RCMP in search of Glenmore home

Suspected drugs, replica fire arms taken from home on Longhill Road, one arrested and later released

Tear gas canisters were used while executing a search warrant early this morning of a man investigators believe has ties to the local drug trade.

Kelowna RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team assisted the Street Enforcement Unit with the execution of a search warrant on a Glenmore-area home as part of an ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP execute search warrant leading to charges

An undisclosed amount of suspected illicit drugs were seized during the search of the property in the 2300-block of Longhill Road, along with a pair of replica firearms.

“A dynamic entry into the residence was made by the Emergency Response Team, who deployed tear gas canisters inside the home,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “A single occupant was located inside the home during the warrant execution and he was taken into police custody without any incident.”

READ MORE: Handgun mail-order arrest has Okanagan tie

The 64-year-old Kelowna man was later released without criminal charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the SEU.

Previous story
Parking closures at Chapman Parkade in Kelowna will start mid-June
Next story
‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place on July 27 and 28

Gerding: First-hand impact of D-Day fading with time

“June 6, 1944, was a crucial turning point in the Second World War.”

‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

Henry Raymond Debowski has been diagnosed with leukemia

Tear gas used by Kelowna RCMP in search of Glenmore home

Suspected drugs, replica fire arms taken from home on Longhill Road, one arrested and later released

Parking closures at Chapman Parkade in Kelowna will start mid-June

Partial and full parkade closures are required for maintenance work over the next five months

Drivers want a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads

‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group posts show angry drivers asking who has the right of way

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

McLauchlan set to perform hits, new tunes in Okanagan

Canadian music icon Murray McLauchlan brings tour to Vernon June 17

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Event on weekend featured plenty of sports and entertainment

Medieval times come to North Okanagan for annual Lumby Days

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Two-year-old Shuswap girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Most Read