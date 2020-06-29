Tear gas deployed in North Okanagan on wanted man

Tear gas was used in Enderby to get a man wanted by police out from hiding in an apartment building Saturday.

A large police presence could be seen in Enderby as North Okanagan RCMP received a report from the public that an unwanted male had entered the Cliff Avenue building June 27, shortly after 9 p.m.

The male, who had a warrant for his arrest and is well known to police, was allegedly hiding in a particular unit of the building and failed to respond to police commands to surrender.

“Given the suspects known criminal history, police evacuated the apartment building to the best of their ability while they awaited the arrival of the Police Service Dog and the Emergency Response Team,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said. “After the arrival of both teams numerous attempts were made using de-escalation techniques to have the male surrender peacefully, however were unsuccessful. The Emergency Response Team then made entry to the unit using multiple distraction devices.”

Alex Boucher, 36, was successfully taken into custody without injury on his outstanding warrant. Boucher was later released by the court.

RCMP