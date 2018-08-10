Teaming up for alpine adventure camp

The Big White Ski Resort has formed a partnership with Hoodoo Adventure Co. to offer summer adventure camps Aug. 19-24.n

Adventure Camp activities throughout the week will include kayaking or canoeing, mountain biking Big White’s lift-serviced downhill mountain bike park, hiking, bush craft, stand up paddleboarding, ecology and conservation and team-building initiatives.

The overnight camp is fully chaperoned, set up in Big White’s new campground at Black Forest. The campground includes all essential amenities including washrooms, running water and picnic tables. Meals are included, but campers are recommended to bring lots of healthy snacks.

Related: Hoodoo Adventures celebrates 10 year anniversary

That location is within walking distance to the ski village, hiking trails and mountain biking.

“We are thrilled to bring even more adventure to the Okanagan in partnership with Big White Resort as we offer the first Big White Kids Adventure Camp,” said Lyndie Hill, co-owner of Hoodoo Adventures.

“We’ve been running extremely successful camps in Penticton for many years and we are excited at the opportunity to expand to an area where there are so many more outdoor recreation experiences to explore.

“We get amazing feedback from the parents of our campers because we return their kids educated, experienced and most importantly exhausted. We are excited to share our passion for the outdoors with kids at Big White this season, it is an amazing opportunity for us and for the families in the valley.”

Learning outcomes include leave no trace principles, a sense of environmental stewardship, ecology of the Okanagan, leadership skills, adventure sport basic skills and of course, a sense of adventure.

Visit Hoodoo Adventures’ website to sign up or learn more and register for Big White Adventure Kids Camps: https://bit.ly/2KtXu0f.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.