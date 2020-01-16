Team Invati brings moves to Swinging with the Stars

Team Invati is ready to take audiences on a journey through the stars.

Team members Tara Nakashima, Shalanne Wilson, Albina Sabry, Carol McGean, Elsie Dunn, Alex Godkin, and Deanne Collinson are gearing up for Swinging with the Stars, a dance competition that raises funds for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA).

Individuals bring a range of yoga and dance experience to the table, combining the two for a unique performance.

The team is led by professional dance instructor Mackenzie Moore.

Collinson has a personal connection to COHA. Her husband passed away two years ago at Hospice House.

“It was his desire to be at home in his last hours and days, and he was. But I was so thankful that the hospice nurse came and said to me ‘it would be better for you and your family if you came (to Hospice House),” Collinson said.

“It took so much pressure off me and it was just a godsend for our entire family to have that facility and for someone go ‘let me help you and your entire family.’”

Collinson said besides giving back to COHA, the most exciting part of Swinging with the Stars is working and rehearsing with a good group of people, as well as making new friends.

“I actually didn’t know a number of people in our group before we started. I’m really happy to have met them and I love sharing the creative process with them.”

Tara Nakashima is a yoga instructor and she said dancing for COHA is an honour.

“I think this is the most wonderful opportunity to fundraise for something that happens to all of us. It’s not if we’re going to pass, it’s when we’re going to pass,” Nakashima said.

To help raise funds for COHA, Team Invati is selling soup mixes. The team is also doing bottle pick up for more funds.

To read more about the team, visit their fundraiser page.

Swinging with the Stars will be held on Feb. 22 at the Delta Hotels Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

