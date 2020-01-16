Team Invati brings moves to Swinging with the Stars

Team members use their yoga knowledge to dance

Team Invati is ready to take audiences on a journey through the stars.

Team members Tara Nakashima, Shalanne Wilson, Albina Sabry, Carol McGean, Elsie Dunn, Alex Godkin, and Deanne Collinson are gearing up for Swinging with the Stars, a dance competition that raises funds for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA).

Individuals bring a range of yoga and dance experience to the table, combining the two for a unique performance.

The team is led by professional dance instructor Mackenzie Moore.

Collinson has a personal connection to COHA. Her husband passed away two years ago at Hospice House.

“It was his desire to be at home in his last hours and days, and he was. But I was so thankful that the hospice nurse came and said to me ‘it would be better for you and your family if you came (to Hospice House),” Collinson said.

“It took so much pressure off me and it was just a godsend for our entire family to have that facility and for someone go ‘let me help you and your entire family.’”

Collinson said besides giving back to COHA, the most exciting part of Swinging with the Stars is working and rehearsing with a good group of people, as well as making new friends.

“I actually didn’t know a number of people in our group before we started. I’m really happy to have met them and I love sharing the creative process with them.”

Tara Nakashima is a yoga instructor and she said dancing for COHA is an honour.

“I think this is the most wonderful opportunity to fundraise for something that happens to all of us. It’s not if we’re going to pass, it’s when we’re going to pass,” Nakashima said.

To help raise funds for COHA, Team Invati is selling soup mixes. The team is also doing bottle pick up for more funds.

To read more about the team, visit their fundraiser page.

Swinging with the Stars will be held on Feb. 22 at the Delta Hotels Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Hospice Association lights shining tree of memories

READ MORE: Team Capital News joins Swinging with the Stars

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Motorists face significant fines for handheld device use
Next story
FortisBC warns of energy hikes as temperatures plunge in Kelowna

Just Posted

Former West Kelowna Warriors player nominated for NCAA top award

Jason Cotton was one of 18 BC Hockey League players nominated for the Hobey Baker Award

Kelowna-Rutland Lions Club donates $1,500 to YWCA for youth in need

The Lions Club donated the money on Wednesday

Okanagan MP criticizes Liberal government for failing to provide money to fight money laundering

The federal government promised to spend $10M last year, but has so far failed to provide the money

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Valentine’s deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Vacant home in Kelowna goes up in flames

The Kelowna Fire Department worked overnight to put out the fire

Team Invati brings moves to Swinging with the Stars

Team members use their yoga knowledge to dance

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

Vernon resident comes home to find stranger inside

Footprints in snow lead Vernon police to the home intruder

Skid-steer loader stolen from AIM Roads in North Okanagan

Loader was stolen early Monday morning along with a vehicle trailer from AIM maintenance lot

Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

LETTER: Racial profiling was disgusting

Recent arrest of a First Nations grandfather and his granddaughter was appalling

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

Comedian James Mullinger to bring tour to Okanagan in April

Tour dates include Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Most Read