Teahouse, housing summit, youth ambassadors: West Kelowna council briefs

Find below highlights from the April 11 City of West Kelowna council meeting.

Council’s Draft 2022 – 2026 Strategic Priorities

Council reviewed its Draft 2022 – 2026 Strategic Priorities that sets the course for the new four-year council term.

The public will have an opportunity to share their thoughts online from April 17 to 28 and attend an open house on Wednesday, April 26 at the West Kelowna Yacht Club from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Input from the public will be presented to council as early as May for further consideration, and have the document finalized for council’s consideration of adoption.

BC Housing Summit

Councillor Jason Friesen provided an update on his participation in the BC Housing Summit hosted by the Union of BC Municipalities. Program highlights included solutions to increase housing supply through consistent infrastructure funding and improvements to rezoning, regulations, building permit processes and more.

Code of Conduct Policy Adopted

Council adopted the edited code of conduct policy to replace the 2012 code of ethics policy. The provincial requirements outlined in the community charter require a code of conduct be established for local governments. The code of conduct outlines four principles, which include integrity, respect, accountability, and leadership and collaboration, that guide open, fair, ethical and accountable governance.

Tea House Proposed for Wine Trail

Council supported an Agricultural Land Commission application to build a proposed tea house adjacent to the wine trail at 2901 Boucherie Road. The application will be sent to the Agricultural Land Commission for additional consideration.

Council welcomes new youth ambassadors

Council welcomed and congratulated West Kelowna’s 2022/2023 West Kelowna Youth Ambassadors on April 5.

Council thanked the youth ambassadors for their volunteerism and efforts to represent the community.

