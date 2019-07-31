Try tastes from around the world on just a few streets in Kelowna’s community of Rutland during the 4th annual Grub Crawl slated for Sept. 17, 2019. (Pixabay)

Taste Rutland’s best at 4th Grub Crawl in Kelowna

Only 250 tickets will be sold for the popular community event

Fall may seem like it’s far away, but in Rutland, community members are already marking their calendars for a very important date.

The fourth annual Grub Crawl will commence on Sept. 17. Rutland’s restaurants will join in and offer samples for 250 lucky ticket holders.

Only 250 tickets are sold, said Laurel D’Andrea, executive director of Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA). This ensures restaurants—big and small—can show their best work without feeling overwhelmed.

READ MORE: Tolko shutters Kelowna operation temporarily

“Already I have people calling me asking if tickets are available yet,” D’Andrea said.

Last year, 11 restaurants participated in the popular event that sees community members mill about the streets trying foods from old and new favourites.

There are all kinds of things to try, D’Andrea said. After all, one of the things Rutland is known for is its diverse food selection.

READ MORE: Uptown Rutland kicks off street art project

Tickets are only $20, and D’Andrea said you can’t get a cheaper meal than that.

“People will try to eat at all the participating restaurants,” she said. “They will even bring their baggies. But, they’ll get to restaurant No. 9 and be so stuffed.”

URBA uses some of the funds to purchase gift certificates from local restaurants and those who purchase tickets are entered into a draw. And, if participants are active on social media and using the hashtag #RutlandGrubCraw on the day of the event, they can earn extra entries to score some free grub.

There is six weeks before the event kicks off, so it’s best to start fasting now to make room for all the goodies.

