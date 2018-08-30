Target practice in Kettle Valley leads to panic

Kelowna RCMP have since released the four individuals they detained, as they conducted an investigation into shots being fired in a rural area of Kelowna Wednesday evening.

Kelowna RCMP responded Aug. 29 at 5:35 p.m., to a report of shots being fired in a rural area, in the vicinity of Chute Lake Road, south east of Kelowna.

“Police have determined that a group of individuals were in the area discharging firearms at targets. That two unrelated individuals in the vicinity became fearful for their personal safety and were forced to seek cover when they found themselves down range,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

RELATED: SHOTS FIRED

Concerned for the well-being of members of the general public, police controlled access to the area by closing portions of the roadway. Officers called in for added support from the RCMP Air Services fixed wing aircraft based in Kelowna and specially trained members of the South East District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT) to locate the group of individuals allegedly discharging firearms, while tactically escorting the two innocent bystanders out of the immediate area.

Four individuals were ultimately taken into police custody nearby. Those individuals were found to be in lawful possession of firearms.

“At this time there is no evidence to suggest that criminality was involved in this case,” said O’Donaghey. “Although the four individuals were later released from police custody without criminal charge, our investigation remains active. Anyone with any additional information is asked to come forward and speak with police.”

At this time police have not received any reports of any injuries.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.