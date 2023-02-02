Tap to pay for transit coming to Kelowna regional system

The Victoria Regional Transit System will get the program in the spring, with Kelowna and other regions following over the next several months. (Black Press file photo)

BC Transit’s move to an electronic fare collection system, which will eventually make a stop in Kelowna, has a price tag of $23.2 million.

Umo (you-mo) will allow riders to pay with a mobile app, credit card, debit card, reloadable smart card, or mobile wallet.

The Victoria Regional Transit System will get the program in the spring, with Kelowna and other regions following over the next several months.

According to BC Transits, benefits include not having to pre-purchasing tickets and passes or carry exact change.

Umo also allows riders to travel across the province with one payment method.

Cash will continue to be accepted for those riders who prefer to use it.

