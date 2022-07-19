(The District of Lake Country)

Take the Carr’s Landing Road survey and win

The online survey closed August 19

Lake Country residents have the chance to win one of three gift certificates for completing an online survey.

The district wants to hear what residents think about Carr’s Landing Road.

The survey is part of research for a Mobility Master Plan, and the review is expected to develop an understanding of road safety issues, determine how people travel and where they travel, identify existing and desired transportation use, and develop solutions to resolve any issues.

The survey is open until August 19. Participants will be entered to win one of three $100 gift certificates for any Lake Country business or restaurant.

