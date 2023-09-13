Crash at Harvey and Butch, Wednesday afternoon. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

T-bone crash closes lane at Burtch and Harvey in Kelowna

The crash happened in the southbound lanes

The right lane of Harvey Avenue southbound is closed following a two-vehicle collision.

The t-bone crash happened at the Burtch intersection about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The left turning lane headed south on Burtch is also closed.

Fire crews, RCMP, city bylaw and BC Ambulance are on scene. At least one person was in the care of BC Ambulance.

Airbags were deployed in both vehicles and at least one will have to be towed from the scene.

Traffic is slow going on Burtch headed southbound.

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna

