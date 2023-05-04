(Gary Barnes/Capital News)

(Gary Barnes/Capital News)

T-bone crash at busy Kelowna intersection slows afternoon traffic

Crash happened around 3:15p.m. on Thursday

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle t-bone crash in the intersection of Hwy. 97 and McCurdy Rd. on the afternoon of May 4.

It was around 3:15p.m. when a red Mustang collided with a white SUV, causing traffic to be heavily backed up both north and southbound on the highway.

One driver was checked by paramedics on scene. The vehicles were able to be moved out of the way of traffic without a tow about a half hour later.

READ MORE: Okanagan Lake water level rapidly rising

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car accidentcar crashCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Premier David Eby says days of ‘high-volume’ raw log exports are over
Next story
Okanagan Crime Stoppers conference discusses connection of illegal tobacco to organized crime

Just Posted

(Gary Barnes/Capital News)
T-bone crash at busy Kelowna intersection slows afternoon traffic

Flooding along Kelowna’s Mission Creek in 2018. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
City reminds Kelowna residents to have flood plans in place

It was so hot on Sunday in the Vernon area that you could enjoy sitting on the shore of Okanagan Lake, soaking up the rays. Vernon established a new maximum high record of 25.3 degrees Sunday, Oct. 2, breaking the old mark of 24.4 established in 1904. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan Lake water level rapidly rising

(Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)
Heavy rain coming to the Okanagan, more flooding possible