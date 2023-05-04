T-bone crash at busy Kelowna intersection slows afternoon traffic

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle t-bone crash in the intersection of Hwy. 97 and McCurdy Rd. on the afternoon of May 4.

It was around 3:15p.m. when a red Mustang collided with a white SUV, causing traffic to be heavily backed up both north and southbound on the highway.

One driver was checked by paramedics on scene. The vehicles were able to be moved out of the way of traffic without a tow about a half hour later.

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

car accidentcar crashCity of Kelowna