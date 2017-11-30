News files

Syringe found in downtown Victoria parking dispenser

Police urge the public to take extra caution when reaching into ticket receptacles

Police in Victoria are urging the public to be extra cautious after a syringe was found in a parking ticket dispenser earlier this week.

The uncapped syringe was discovered Nov. 28 but wasn’t reported to police until Thursday.

It was located in the receptacle where tickets are collected, and placed in a way that the person who discovered it believed it had been put there to cause harm.

No one was injured and police are saying it’s unclear whether the action might be related to an incident earlier this year, when an uncapped syringe was found taped to the underside of a railing in the stairwell of the City’s Yates Street parkade.

A VicPD spokesperson said an investigation is underway and urged people to exercise caution and look inside dispensers in any parking pay stations before retrieving tickets. If a syringe is found, do not touch it or attempt disposal, but remain at the station and call 250-995-7654 immediately.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

