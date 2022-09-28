Police say a man swung this sword at an employee during a gas-station robbery in Abbotsford on Monday, Sept. 26. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Police say a man swung this sword at an employee during a gas-station robbery in Abbotsford on Monday, Sept. 26. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Sword-wielding robbery suspect arrested and charged in Abbotsford

Police say man swung weapon at employee during incident on Sept. 26

A man swung a large sword at a worker during a gas-station robbery in Abbotsford, police say.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said officers responded at 4:12 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 26) to a robbery in progress in the 32400 block of South Fraser Way.

He said a man entered the gas station, began to steal items, and swung a sword at the employee who confronted him. The culprit then ran away.

Walker said officer located and arrested the man within 12 minutes of the call to police.

“Remarkably, although extremely shaken, the store clerk was not injured,” he said.

Jarred Whitham, 30, of Abbotsford has now been charged with robbery, resisting a peace officer, and breaching his probation. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance on Oct. 4.

“Each day, our officers respond to shoplifter-related calls where the suspects are often carrying weapons. These calls pose a risk to public safety within our community,” Walker said.

“Many of these incidents are repeat offenders being continuously released back into our community.”

According to the provincial court database for B.C., Whitham has several other charges still before the courts for break-and-enter, possession of stolen property, theft, resisting a peace officer, dealing with an identity document without lawful excuse, and breaching a release order.

The alleged offences all occurred in 2021 and 2022 in Abbotsford and Mission.


