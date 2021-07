No signs of algae bloom or toxins in two consecutive weeks of testing

Wood Lake is once again safe to swim in as of July 16 following an algal bloom discovered April 21 which produced toxins. (District of Lake Country photo)

Beach-goers can safely make a splash into Wood Lake.

Interior Health has lifted a beach advisory for the lake after no signs of an algae bloom were visible and two consecutive weekly samples have not contained toxins.

The bloom was first spotted in April, and since then residents have been advised not to swim in the lake.

