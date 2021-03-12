Sweeping streets sure sign spring has sprung in Vernon

Motorists urged to watch for signage, stay alert around crews

Street sweepers are a sure sign of spring and, well, spring has sprung.

The street sweeping program is underway with crews working seven days a week through the next four to six weeks to clear away winter debris.

The program consists of daily road and sidewalk sweeping and flushing in low-level areas, moving to higher levels.

Two to three passes are made to remove debris, dirt and dust with flushing equipment making the final pass.

Sweeping will take place on highways within city limits starting March 15. This process can take up to two weeks to complete.

Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from roadways to allow for equipment to clean the entire roadway — watch for signage in your area.

In addition to sweeping, City of Vernon crews are repairing pot hols that resulted from the spring freeze-thaw cycle.

Motorists are urged to keep an eye out for workers on the road and slow down and use caution.

If residents find a pothole on a city street, they’re encouraged to report it to Public Works here. Potholes on Highway 97 (32nd Street) and Highway 6 are under the jurisdiction of the Province and are maintained by its contractor, AIM Roads.

