SUV crashes into stop sign and parked cars. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

SUV ‘zooms’ into stop sign, parked cars and fire hydrant in Kelowna

The incident happened Wednesday night on Bernard Avenue

An SUV rammed into a stop sign, two parked cars and then over a fire hydrant, Wednesday night.

The incident happened about 8:45 p.m. at Bernard Avenue and Vineland Street.

According to a witness on scene, the SUV appeared to be “zooming” around the corner before it collided with the stop sign and vehicles.

The vehicles that were hit were parked near 1722 Vineland Street.

Those on scene said the driver did not appear to suffer any major injuries, however, the airbags were deployed inside the SUV.

The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

