Reports indicate an SUV and semi-truck collided

An SUV is reportedly flipped on Highway 97A near the roundabout in Sicamous.

According to those on scene an SUV and Semi-truck collided at about 1:30 p.m.

Traffic is backed up on the roundabout and headed eastbound towards Highway 1.

Emergency crews are on scene.

car crashShuswapSicamousTransCanada