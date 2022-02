SUV crashes into traffic light. (Christine Esovoloff) SUV crashes into traffic light. (Jordy Cunningham / Kelowna Capital News)

A vehicle has crashed into a light standard at Glenmore Road and Summit Drive.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Friday and only one vehicle was involved.

The intersection of Summit and Glenmore is blocked northbound.

The traffic light standard appears to have been knocked completely to the ground.

RCMP and fire trucks are on scene. The driver of the SUV denied BC Ambulance.

