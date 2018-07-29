Sustained heat causing lots of smoke from Mount Eneas wildfire

BC Wildfire Service crews are monitoring the situation and the patches reigniting are contained

Sustained heat is causing more smoke to come from the Mount Eneas wildfire, four kilometres south of Peachland.

BC Wildfire Service said the sustained heat is causing some green patches to dry out and re-ignite, which is causing all the smoke. Crews are monitoring the situation and the patches are completely contained within the area of the blackline (the barrier to fire spread).

There are 87 firefighters actioning this wildfire and it is an estimated 1,793 hectares. The fire is classified as under control.

