Suspicious truck fire investigated in North Okanagan

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Firefighters show up at light night blaze but no one around
@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Fern G. Z. Carr is the author of Shards of Crystal and will perform on Sept. 28 and 29
RCMP are investigating a report of an alleged theft from a Lake… Continue reading
North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun
Owners have collaborated with restaurant manager Hailey Gilege and local chef Darren Kashin
The fire is suspected human caused near Gillard Creek Forest Service Road
An Okanagan captures vehicle, passing on double soild line outside Peachland, on dash camera
Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992
Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta
CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020
About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected
Petroleum, road transport improved efficiency in 2017
The community rallied together to locate the specialized harness
Local governments left out of talks on caribou protection
Terrence Burlingham’s first of 12 escorted temporary absences in Abbotsford to occur this evening
Fern G. Z. Carr is the author of Shards of Crystal and will perform on Sept. 28 and 29
CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020
Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary is ‘a gem in the heart of the city’
The Moras-Jojua fight marked the UFC’s first women’s bout in three trips to Abu Dhabi
Azurah Herbert-McMyn started first welding course at age 16
About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected
Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992