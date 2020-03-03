Suspicious package in West Kelowna deemed non-threatening

West Kelowna RCMP have determined that the suspicious package left at a local business doorway was not a threat to a public.
On March 1, police were called to the business on Dunfield Road when the package was reported by employees. After the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit were called in as a precaution, the contents of the package were deemed non-criminal and non-threatening.
