Suspicious package in West Kelowna deemed non-threatening

A package delivered to a business on Dunfield Road was investigated by RCMP Monday

West Kelowna RCMP have determined that the suspicious package left at a local business doorway was not a threat to a public.

On March 1, police were called to the business on Dunfield Road when the package was reported by employees. After the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit were called in as a precaution, the contents of the package were deemed non-criminal and non-threatening.

