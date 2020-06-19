Suspicious message forces Kamloops police to evacuate two schools, houses

Two Kamloops schools and several homes are being evacuated after the RCMP were altered to a suspicious message written on David Thompson Elementary.

RCMP is currently responding to the elementary school at 1051 Pine Springs Rd in Westsyde. Both David Thompson Elementary School and Westsyde Secondary Schools were evacuated and police set up perimeters to keep people a safe distance from the school. Multiple police personnel are present in the area and tactical evacuations of some residences are also underway.

More to come.

