A suspicious grass fire behind the 500-block of Long Ridge Drive is under investigation. (Isabella Harmel/Capital News)

Suspicious grass fire in Kelowna neighbourhood under investigation

Kelowna RCMP believe the fire was deliberately set

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance as it investigates a suspicious grass fire.

On Tuesday (July 20), just after 9 p.m., Kelowna Fire Department crews were at the slope behind the 500-block of Long Ridge Drive, extinguishing a grass fire.

Police were called to assist the fire department, and Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said the detachment has started an investigation after an RCMP fire investigator examined the scene.

“We believe this fire was human-caused and we are actively investigating,” Noseworthy said.

“Thankfully, it was extinguished quickly, and no one was injured. We are now appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact us.”

If you have information regarding the incident, you are asked to speak with the police at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.

